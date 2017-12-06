Massey sparks FAU to 92-88 win over Florida Gulf Coast

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Justin Massey scored eight of his 21 points in the final 4:08 and Florida Atlantic overcame a double-digit halftime deficit to beat Florida Gulf Coast 92-88 on Tuesday night.

Ronald Delph and Payton Hulsey each scored 19 points with Delph adding eight rebounds for the Owls (5-3), who handed Florida Gulf Coast its second straight home loss. Gerdarius Troutman added 14 points and two steals and Anthony Adger scored 10 for FAU.

Brandon Goodwin paced the Eagles (6-4) with 23 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Christian Terrell hit all three of his 3-pointers and scored 14, Antravious Simmons and Dinero Mercurius tossed in 13 points apiece and Zach Johnson scored 12 for FGC.

Goodwin scored eight in a 13-0 run as FAU opened up a 36-23 lead. Two free throws by Massey pulled the Owls within 45-34 at the half.

Troutman pulled FAU even at 53 with a 4-point play with 14:24 left in the game. Massey buried a 3 with 8:13 remaining to put the Owls on top 72-69 and his 3-pointer 48 seconds later upped the lead to 76-69. Terrell’s 3-pointer put the Eagles up 82-81 with 4:31 left, but Massey made five free throws and a 3-pointer down the stretch to preserve the win.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.