Marlins trade SS Hechavarria to Rays for 2 minor leaguers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Marlins sent shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria to the Tampa Bay Rays for two minor leaguers Monday in a deal that came more than a month before the trade deadline.

The Marlins got right-handed pitcher Ethan Clark and outfielder Braxton Lee in the swap.

Tampa Bay is contending for the AL East lead. Tim Beckham has been playing shortstop for the Rays — he’s hitting .278 with 10 home runs and 31 RBIs, and recently has been slowed by a sore hand.

Hechavarria has been on the disabled list since May 10 because of a strained left oblique. He has played nine minor league rehab games in the last 10 days.

The 28-year-old Hechavarria is hitting .277 with one homer and six RBIs in 20 games for the below-.500 Marlins. He hasn’t made an error this year.

Hechavarria is a career .255 hitter in six seasons in the majors.

Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill said rookie JT Riddle will be the everyday shortstop moving forward. Riddle is hitting .230 with three homers and 23 RBIs in his first big league season.

“This is a young player who doesn’t rattle, who is comparable to Hech at shortstop, who gives your offense a different dynamic than we got with Hech,” Hill said.

Hill said this wasn’t a cost-cutting deal.

“I don’t think any of it was salary-driven. Historically we’ve had to battle that,” he said.

As for whether the Marlins will be sellers as the trade deadline approaches, “our goal continues to be to try to win as many games as possible. That ultimately will dictate which way we go,” Hill said.

The 23-year-old Lee was a Southern League All-Star this season. He hit .318 with 16 RBIs and 12 steals for Double-A Montgomery.

The 22-year-old Clark was 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA in 12 games at Class A Bowling Green.

