Marlins ‘rally cat’ taken home by team employee

MIAMI (WSVN) - The unusual breakout star of the Marlins’ home opener has found a home.

The “rally cat” stole the spotlight during Wednesday’s game by scurrying onto the field and climbing up on the home run sculpture.

7News learned, Thursday night, that a Marlins employee is taking care of the cat.

“First update is on the cat, we thought we had an owner of the cat, the woman came by to claim the cat turns out it wasn’t her cat so we still have the cat,” Marlins President David Samson said. “It went home with one of our interns and we are still looking for an owner.”

If no one claims the cat, Samson said the team will take care of it.

