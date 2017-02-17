Marlins president says multiple groups interested in buying team

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Miami Marlins president David Samson says multiple groups are interested in purchasing the team.

Speaking Friday before the club’s first full-squad workout, Samson confirmed owner Jeffrey Loria is being considered for nomination as U.S. ambassador to France.

Loria, the former Montreal Expos owner, bought the Marlins for $158.5 million in 2002 from John Henry, now part of the Boston Red Sox ownership group.

A group led by Joshua Kushner, whose brother Jared Kushner is married to President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka, led a group that had a preliminary agreement to buy the Marlins for about $1.6 billion.

The Kushner family released a statement Thursday that it would not pursue the Marlins if Loria is nominated.

Samson said Loria is considering other offers.

