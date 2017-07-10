Marlins Park increases security for All-Star events

Increased security at Marlins Park for All-Star week in Miami has helped keep things running smoothly.

“Safety’s our number one concern,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

Multiple agencies worked together to coordinate security for the All-Star week events.

Security measures in place include the use of specially-trained Miami Police Department bomb-sniffing dogs.

“We’re looking for any type of radiological device, explosive device,” said Miami-Dade Police Lt. Jeff Schmidinger, “and we’re doing sweeps beforehand, and we’ll be here during the events as well.”

“We also have our special response teams here and, of course, undercover officers along with uniform officers,” said Zabaleta.

This level of special event planning is nothing new for federal, state and local law enforcement.

“We’ve been in the planning stages for weeks now and months,” said Zabaleta, “and trying to perfect and get everything ready and having different layers of security in place in order to ensure that everybody that comes here is safe.”

The bomb dogs will be back inside and around the stadium Monday afternoon, and then they have a full day of work ahead of them on Tuesday.

