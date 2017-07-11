Marlins owner comments on team sale rumors

MIAMI (WSVN) - The future of the Miami Marlins remains unclear as the competition to buy the team continues.

Pitbull is now said to be in the running to acquire the team. The rapper joined the investment group that includes former Florida Governor Jeb Bush. The group hopes its South Florida connections will help secure the Marlins franchise.

Another investment group interested in the team includes retired New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter. Former NBA great Michael Jordan is now also reportedly part of Jeter’s potential ownership team. They’re said to be the front-runners.

Miami businessman Jorge Mas is also offering to buy the team and is the only lead investor based in Miami.

Current Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria is reportedly asking $1.3 billion for the team.

He kept his answers vague when asked about the potential deal.

“At some point, maybe,” said Loria. “Everybody sells something, maybe. Everybody gets married or unmarried, maybe, you know.”

Loria had initially been expected by some to have made the deal by the All-Star Game, but now it looks like the deal could be done by next week.

