Marlins host All-Star job fair

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins will be hosting a job fair, Tuesday, to fill spots for the upcoming MLB All-Star Game, which will be held at Marlins Park.

According to the Marlins’ website, the job fair will take place at Marlins Park, located at 501 Marlins Way in Miami, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The organization will be looking to hire in three areas:

guest services

retail operations

50/50 raffle ticket sellers

The website states, “Individuals will be required to attend paid orientation and training sessions prior to July 3rd.”

Potential employees will, also, be required to attend the job fair to be considered for employment, the website said.

