Mark Cuban loans Mavericks team plane to deliver supplies to Puerto Rico

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban loaned one of his players the team’s plane so he could deliver much-needed supplies to Puerto Rico on Monday.

Cuban loaned the plane to Mavericks guard J.J. Barea, a native of Puerto Rico, so he could help with Hurricane Maria relief efforts, Fox 4 reports.

Barea, the only active player in the NBA from the island, plans to drop off the supplies and then return to Dallas late Tuesday with his mother and grandmother, according to ESPN.

He says he still has family members in Puerto Rico, and was unable to reach his parents until Sunday.

Barea’s online fundraiser for the hurricane-ravaged country has raised over $100,000 so far.

