Marino, Madison among former players officially re-signing, retiring with Dolphins

Dan MarinoDan Marino

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins announced, Wednesday, that they will re-sign six former players and have them officially retire as a member of the organization.

According to the Dolphins in a news release, they will re-sign quarterbacks Bob Griese and Dan Marino, wide receiver Nat Moore, guard Larry Little, defensive end/linebacker Kim Bokamper and cornerback Sam Madison.

All six will sign contracts and officially retire as a Dolphin during a live event expected to begin at 3 p.m. The contract signings will stream live on social media platforms and http://www.Dolphins.com.

Each former player has been named a top-50 franchise player and include three Hall of Fam inductees.

