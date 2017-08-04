Lynx guard Whalen out indefinitely with broken left hand

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Lynx point guard Lindsay Whalen is out indefinitely with a broken left hand.

The Lynx announced Friday that Whalen had surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, to repair a fracture of the fifth metacarpal. That’s the bone directly beneath the pinky.

The 14-year veteran was hurt in the third quarter of Minnesota’s 69-54 victory over Atlanta on Thursday. Whalen has started all 22 games this season for the Lynx, averaging 8.0 points, 4.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds. She is shooting 45.1 percent from the field.

With Whalen out, guards Renee Montgomery and Jia Perkins will play more. The Lynx lead the WNBA with a 20-2 record. They play Sunday at Indiana.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.