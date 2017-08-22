Long-time Spanish-radio voice of Marlins Rafael Ramirez dead at 94

MIAMI (WSVN) - The long-time Spanish-radio voice of the Miami Marlins, Rafael Ramirez, has died at 94 years of age.

According to the Miami Herald, Rafael “Felo” Ramirez died, Monday night. He was hospitalized on April 26 after falling and striking his head getting off the Marlins’ team bus in Philadelphia.

Ramirez had been transported back to Miami in June after having spent nearly two months in a Delaware hospital, the Herald reported. On Monday night, he succumbed to his injuries.

Ramirez began broadcasting in Cuba, calling baseball games and boxing matches back in 1945. He went on to join the Hall of Fame after being inducted in 2001.

“Felo” had been the Marlins’ Spanish-language radio voice since 1993.

