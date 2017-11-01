Houston takes 2-0 lead in 1st against Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Houston went ahead against Game 3 loser Yu Darvish after four pitches and took a 2-0 lead after eight.

George Springer lined a flat slider just inside the left-field foul line for a leadoff double, tying Willie Stargell’s record of seven extra-base hits in a World Series, set in 1979.

Alex Bregman hit a grounder that first baseman Cody Bellinger gloved in front of second baseman Logan Forsythe. Needing to make an off-balance throw, Bellinger threw behind Darvish at first base, and the ball bounced into the Astros dugout as Springer scored.

Bregman wound up at second on the error, advanced to third on Houston’s second stolen base of the Series and came home on Jose Altuve’s grounder to first.

Yuli Gurriel was booed loudly again by Dodgers fans after his racist gesture at Darvish in Game 3, which led to a five-game suspension at the start of next season. Like Rich Hill the night before, Darvish stepped off the mound before Gurriel’s opening plate appearance, allowing extra time for jeers. Gurriel hit an inning-ending flyout in a 13-pitch at-bat that raised Darvish’s pitch count to 24.

Chris Taylor doubled against Lance McCullers Jr. on a hop to the right-center wall leading off the bottom half and reached safely in all seven games. Corey Seager struck out, Justin Springer was hit by a pitch, Cody Bellinger struck out and Yasiel Puig was hit by a pitch, loading the bases.

Joc Pederson fell behind 0-2 in the count and grounded to second on McCullers’ 25th pitch.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.