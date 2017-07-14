Knicks promote Mills to president, hire Perry as GM

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks promoted Steve Mills from general manager to president Friday and hired Scott Perry as general manager.

Mills takes over the position left vacant by Phil Jackson’s departure last month.

“Today marks a culture change for our organization where we re-establish the pride, work ethic and responsibility that comes with playing for the Knicks and representing New York,” owner James Dolan said in statement released by the team. “I’m confident that Steve is the right person to take on this role, and ensure that we return to one of the elite teams of the NBA.”

Mills returns to the role he held briefly before Jackson was hired in March 2014 and Mills was made general manager.

“I want to thank Jim for having the confidence in me to lead this team at such a critical time,” Mills said in the team release.

Perry was the executive vice president of operations for the Sacramento Kings and previously held front-office roles for other organizations.

