Klingberg’s late goal lifts Stars over Panthers 2-1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Dallas Stars finally won one on the road.

John Klingberg scored the winning goal with 1:07 left and the Stars beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Saturday night.

The Stars won for the fourth time in six games and snapped a six-game road losing streak. Their last road win was on Jan. 17, a 7-6 win at the New York Rangers.

Tyler Seguin passed from the boards on the left side across to Klingberg in the right circle. Klingberg’s shot went off the skate of Florida’s Jussi Jokinen and high into the net over the shoulder of James Reimer.

“I had time to aim and shoot and pick the spot,” Klingberg said. “I was going for the left side there, and maybe I got a little bit lucky at hitting the top of the skate of (Jokinen).”

Kari Lehtonen made a season-high 41 saves.

“There was lots of action. That’s nice. It kept me going the whole time,” Lehtonen said. “I don’t think we’re thinking too much about our record or how we’ve played lately on the road. We just come here and compete and work hard for each other. Tonight, it worked.”

Jamie Benn also scored a goal and had an assist for Dallas. Seguin had two assists.

“We did enough to find a way to win,” Benn said. “That’s all that really matters when you’re playing on the road against a good team fighting for a playoff lives, too.”

Jonathan Huberdeau scored the Panthers’ goal. Reimer made 32 saves for Florida, which has lost five of its past six.

“We had some good chances, but we just couldn’t buy one tonight,” Reimer said. “When we were on the road, we were getting the bounces and here we’re not getting them.”

Benn gave the Stars a 1-0 lead with his goal at 11:01 of the first period. Seguin passed from the right circle across to Benn in front, and Benn poked it into a wide-open net as Reimer got caught out of position. Benn leads the team with 24 goals, and has five goals and four assists in his last six games.

Defensive lapses by the Panthers, particularly Reilly Smith, had a hand in both of Dallas’ goals.

“When we’re being selfish, flying the defensive zone, not paying attention to defensive assignments, that’s what happens,” Panthers interim coach Tom Rowe said. “When the top guys are cheating for offense, it doesn’t help. It’s pretty simple. We’re not going to make the playoffs like that. All I know is Reilly Smith was blowing the zone and doing exactly what he’s not supposed to be doing.”

The Panthers tied the game at 1 on Huberdeau’s power-play goal. Jonathan Marchessault fired a pass across to Huberdeau in the right circle and his wrist shot beat Lehtonen on the glove side with 3:40 left in the first. Huberdeau has 12 points in the 13 games he has played in this season. Dallas is last in the NHL on the penalty kill.

NOTES: The Panthers recalled G Reto Berra from AHL Springfield on an emergency basis Friday as Roberto Luongo is expected to miss at least a week with a lower-body injury. … The Stars play 11 of their next 14 games away from home. … LW Remi Elie was recalled from AHL Texas on Friday.

UP NEXT:

Panthers: Hosts the New York Rangers on Tuesday

Stars: Visits the Washington Capitals on Monday

