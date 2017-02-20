Kings’ Cousins on the move?

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins appears to be on his way out of Sacramento.
A person familiar with the situation says the Kings have agreed to trade Cousins and Omri Casspi to the Pelicans for Tyreke Evans, rookie Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway and first- and second-round draft picks this summer.
Cousins spent his entire 6 1/2-year NBA career with the Kings, averaging 21 points and 10.8 rebounds. Reports of his departure grew after he played just two minutes in the All-Star game.
Both teams are scrambling for the final Western Conference playoff berth. The Kings are 1 1/2 games behind Denver and one game ahead of the Pelicans.
