Dodgers have stranded 8 runners through 5

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Houston Astros have escaped another jam and kept their 5-0 lead intact as they close in on a Game 7 victory in the World Series.

Brad Peacock retired six straight Dodgers in relief before issuing a one-out walk to Corey Seager in the fifth. Justin Turner then chased Peacock with a single, but Francisco Liriano got a grounder from Cody Bellinger before Chris Devenski got Yasiel Puig to line out.

The Dodgers have stranded eight runners through five innings. The Astros have stranded only one.

The Astros have only one hit since George Springer’s second-inning homer, but runs aren’t what they need.

Clayton Kershaw has pitched three innings of one-hit relief for the Dodgers after Yu Darvish flopped in his second straight World Series start. Kershaw, working on two days’ rest after struggling in Game 5, has struck out four Astros in the decider.

