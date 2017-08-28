Kazakhstani boxer to make professional debut in Miami

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A boxer and Olympic medalist from Kazakhstan has made his way to South Florida ahead of his professional debut, and now has two former world champs in his corner.

Ivan Dychko, who stand 6 feet 9 inches in the ring, is paving his way to becoming a force in the heavyweight division. “This was my job in Kazakhstan, fighting for my country,” said Dychko. “It was a great experience being a part of these world games and double Olympics games. I’m a two-time bronze medalist, and I can’t wait to be a heavyweight champion.”

Dychko is training in South Florida with two mentors and former heavyweight champions of the world: Riddick Bowe and Evander Holyfield.

‘He’s a hard worker,” said Holyfield. “He listens real well. When you have the basic skills, you almost there.”

One of Dyschko’s biggest obstacles is changing his fighting style after boxing with fighters from the old Soviet Union. “He has to get used to American style,” said Bowe. “Once he gets that down pat, he’s gonna be awesome.”

Dyschko’s advantage in the ring comes via his wingspan and height. Current heavyweights have yet to see much of the Olympic medalist’s abilities in-ring,

“I’m taller than any of the heavyweights in the division,” said Dyschko. “Wilder, Joshua — so my style’s going to be impeccable when I face them. I have a long jab and a good right hand. I have knock-out power and confidence in what I’m going to do.”

Holyfield said fighters are not going to be able to get close to Dyschko. “They gonna get knocked right on out if they come in there real slow. He gonna hurt ’em. He’s strong, massive guy. He understands the game of boxing, so this will make him good.”

In September, Dyschko will make his professional debut in Miami.

