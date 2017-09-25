Jose Fernandez’s mother visits crash site on anniversary of son’s death

MIAMI (WSVN) - The mother of Jose Fernandez paid a visit to site where a boat crash killed her son and his two friends a year ago.

Fernandez’s mother, along with other family and friends gathered at the site, Monday morning.

7News spoke to Fernandez’s mother where she spoke on how she and the others prayed, left behind flowers, wrote on the rocks of the jetty and released balloons into the air.

Fernandez, along with 25-year-old Eduardo Rivero and 27-year-old Emilio Jesus Macias were killed on Sept. 25, 2016 when their boat crashed into a jetty.

However, the tragedy did not come without controversy. Upon the release of the accident report after the crash, it was revealed that Fernandez had alcohol and cocaine in his system at the time of the crash.

A memorial has since been erected at Marlin’s Park and the team has also retired his jersey number 16.

