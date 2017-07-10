Jose Fernandez’s mother shares grief over loss son

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of Miami Marlins player Jose Fernandez, who was killed in a deadly boat crash, shared her grief with 7News.

The All-Star game hosted at Marlins Park would have been a showcase for Fernandez, but now his mother Maritza only has memories of her son to hold on to.

“To look at that baseball field and not see him there … is very difficult,” she said via translator.

The Marlins pitcher would have likely played in Tuesday’s game.

Fernandez invited 7News into her home and showed the posters, gloves and paintings her son’s fans have sent her since his death in September.

He and two other men, Eduardo Rivero and Emilio Macías, died when his boat crashed into a jetty off Government Cut.

Fernandez said police woke her up early that Sunday morning after they found Jose’s boat.

“I felt like, at that moment, I left this world,” she said. “I had my eyes open, and I was alive, but it’s like I heard everyone so far away.”

She then saw Jose’s body.

“I couldn’t believe it, and I still don’t,” she said. “I know it was him. I touched him. I know it was him, but his face, his eyes, nothing … I would hate for anyone to ever be in this situation.”

A toxicology report showed Fernandez was legally drunk and had cocaine in his system.

“No. Never. I can never believe it,” said Fernandez, “and as I imagine, everyone who knew my son, also can’t believe it. How do you think that someone with such performance can do something like that? But again, I don’t know what happened. No one knows what happened.”

The families of both Rivero and Macías have filed a lawsuit against Fernandez’s estate.

“The pain those mothers feel … they lost their sons just like I did,” she said.

Fernandez said the only thing that brings her joy is her granddaughter, Penelope.

She said her son had been waiting to play the All-Star game for at least three years.

“He felt that’s when fans would start liking him. He never imagined, I never imagined, that so many people loved him,” said his mother. “They’re still mourning, but I know today in that game, they will feel him and tomorrow, even more.”

Jose’s mother said she was invited to the All-Star game so that she can share this special moment with the team. She also said she hopes to bring her granddaughter to a game soon, so she can feel closer to her father.

