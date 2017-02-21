Jaguars release veteran defensive lineman Jared Odrick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have released veteran defensive lineman Jared Odrick, saving $8.5 million against the salary cap.

Odrick was due a $2 million roster bonus and would have had $3.5 million of his $6.5 million salary for 2017 guaranteed had he still been on the roster March 13.

So the Jaguars parted way with a player whose performance never quite matched his paycheck.

It surely didn’t help that Odrick wanted to spend the offseason training away from Jacksonville.

The 29-year-old Odrick signed a five-year deal worth $42.5 million with Jacksonville as an unrestricted free agent in 2015. He appeared in 22 games over two seasons, missing most of last year because of a shoulder injury. Odrick has 170 tackles and 23 sacks in his career.

