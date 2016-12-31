Jagr scores 756th career goal as Panthers beat Stars 3-1

DALLAS (AP) — Jaromir Jagr scored his 756th career goal and had an assist, helping the Florida Panthers end a four-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Saturday night.

Jagr, who passed Mark Messier for second on the career scoring list last week, gave the Panthers a 3-0 lead less than 17 minutes in. His seventh goal of the season chased goalie Antti Niemi as the Stars’ season-best three-game winning streak ended.

Florida goalie James Reimer, Roberto Luongo’s backup, got his fifth win in his 15th appearance, stopping 35 of 36 shots, including all 19 in the third period. He beat Dallas twice with Toronto last season.

The 44-year-old Jagr, in his 24th NHL season, capped a quick two-goal spurt on a pair of power plays. The first came from former Dallas player Jussi Jokinen just six seconds after Jamie Benn was called for high-sticking.

Another 14 seconds after Jokinen’s goal, Lauri Korpikoski dumped a puck over the boards for a delay penalty, leading to Jagr’s shot through Niemi’s legs. Dallas matched a season high by allowing 22 shots in the first period while getting just six.

We'll end 2016 with a VICTORY! pic.twitter.com/hA0cbVZlft — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) January 1, 2017

Jagr, who spent part of the 2012-13 season with Dallas, assisted on Florida’s first goal from Vincent Trocheck, who also had an assist. Jagr has 35 points in 34 career games against the Dallas franchise, including his first three seasons when it was still in Minnesota.

Kari Lehtonen replaced Niemi and stopped all 18 shots he faced. Two nights earlier, Lehtonen had to leave after a hit from Jarome Iginla in the Stars’ 4-2 win over Colorado. He was forced from the game by the NHL-mandated concussion protocol.

Jagr, who is third in career goals behind Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe, had two penalties in the second period, and the Stars converted the second into their first goal when Patrick Eaves pushed a rebound past Reimer.

Benn assisted along with Tyler Seguin as both high-scoring forwards extended their points streaks to four games.

NOTES: Dallas F Patrick Sharp returned after missing 12 games with a concussion. He had three shots in almost 16 minutes. … Jagr now has 1,891 points, four ahead of Messier (1,887) and 966 behind Gretzky (2,857). … The Stars had won four straight in their traditional New Year’s Eve home game. The team is now 12-5-2 on New Year’s Eve since moving to Dallas. … Reimer has a 1.3 goals-against average and .966 save percentage in his three straight wins over the Stars.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Continue a stretch of eight out of nine at home with the start of a three-game homestand Wednesday against Winnipeg.

Stars: Also in a stretch of eight out of nine at home, with the last game coming against Montreal on Wednesday. The Stars registered at least a point in six of the first seven.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.