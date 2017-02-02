Isaac helps No. 15 Florida State beat Miami 75-57

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Isaac scored 15 points and No. 15 Florida State held Miami scoreless for more than 6 1/2 minutes in the second half to snap a two-game skid by winning 75-57 on Wednesday night.

Isaac shot 5 for 7 and added seven rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes. Dwayne Bacon also had 15 points, and Xavier Rathan-Mayes added 13, including three 3-pointers.

The Seminoles (19-4, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) lost to unranked teams twice last week after going 5-1 during a stretch against opponents that were all ranked. Florida State had dropped three in a row to Miami (14-7, 4-5).

The Hurricanes were outscored 44-23 in the second half and lost for only the second time in their past 25 home games. Bruce Brown had 17 points to lead the Hurricanes, who went 2 for 11 from 3-point range.

Florida State held Miami without a point for 6:37 early in the second half, forcing five turnovers while scoring 13 consecutive points to take a 47-36 lead.

Isaac made an acrobatic layup, a 3-pointer and two free throws on consecutive possessions to put the Seminoles ahead 58-46.

Florida State trailed by seven points in the first half and was down 34-31 at halftime. Miami took a 36-34 lead a minute into the second half but didn’t score again until the 12:20 mark.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The efficient Seminoles shot 52 percent and went 14 for 15 from the free throw line.

Miami: Brown, coming off a 30-point game against North Carolina, shot 4 for 10 and was 0 for 1 from 3-point range. He had four turnovers.

UP NEXT

Florida State plays at home Sunday against Clemson.

Miami plays at North Carolina State on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.