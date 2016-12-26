Irving’s late shot sinks Warriors, 109-108

Courtesy of TwitterCourtesy of Twitter

CLEVELAND (AP) — Whether it’s the NBA Finals or a Christmas Day matchup, the Cleveland Cavaliers have a knack for rallying against the Golden State Warriors.

Kyrie Irving hit a fadeaway with 3.4 seconds left to give the Cavs a 109-108 victory over the Warriors. The Cavaliers trailed by 14 in the fourth quarter before winning their first meeting with Golden State since Cleveland erased a three-games-to-one deficit in winning the NBA Finals over Golden State. The Cavs closed on a 29-14 run after the Warriors built a 94-80 lead early in the final period.

LeBron James scored 31 points and Irving finished with 25 to help the Cavaliers win their fifth in a row and improve to 16-2 at home. James joined Kobe Bryant and Oscar Robertson as the only NBA players with at least 300 career points on Christmas Day.

Kevin Durant had a game-high 36 points for Golden State, but he also lost his balance coming off a screen on the game’s final possession before the time expired.

The Warriors are an NBA-best 27-5 after ending a seven-game winning streak.

The two teams meet again Jan. 16 in Oakland.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus