Indianapolis signs 3 draft picks before rookie camp opens

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have signed three of their eight draft picks.

Cornerbacks Quincy Wilson and Nate Hairston and inside linebacker Anthony Walker all agreed to deals Thursday. Indy’s rookie mini-camp opens Friday.

Terms of the deals were not immediately available but players selected after the first round typically sign four-year deals.

Wilson was a second-round pick. The former Florida player is expected to immediately fight for a starting job.

Hairston was the first of Indy’s two fifth-round picks and also could vie for immediate playing time in a secondary that lacks cornerback depth. He played at Temple.

Walker was the other fifth-round pick and is yet another offseason addition to what had been a think linebacker corps. He played at Northwestern.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus