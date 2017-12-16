Ifedi docked $24K, one of several Seahawks fined by NFL

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Germain Ifedi was fined $24,309 by the NFL on Friday for verbal abuse of a game official.

Ifedi was just one of several members of the Seahawks docked Friday for their actions in the 30-24 loss at Jacksonville last Sunday.

Sheldon Richardson and Quinton Jefferson were both fined $9,115 for unnecessary roughness penalties that got them ejected from the game in the final minute.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Jaguars offensive line coach Pat Flaherty and Jaguars wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell were fined $10,000 each for improperly going on the field during the game.

Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette was also fined $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Houston’s Benardrick McKinney and Cincinnati’s Chris Smith were each docked $18,231 for roughing the passer penalties. San Francisco’s Garrett Celek was fined the same amount for a horsecollar tackle, while Pittsburgh’s Sean Davis has to pay $18,231 for unnecessary roughness after a hit out of bounds.

Fined $9,115 for facemask penalties were: Carolina’s Matt Kalil, New Orleans’ Vonn Bell and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Korey Toomer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.