Hurricanes players hand out turkeys to families in Overtown

The Miami Hurricanes scored big points in the community with a holiday handout, just days after their big win on the field.

Hurricanes Defensive Lineman Demetrius Jackson and his teammates distributed turkeys to those in need at Jackson’s Young Men of Tomorrow Foundation’s inaugural turkey giveaway, Monday.

Led by Demetrius Jackson, through his non-profit Young Men of Tomorrow, several Canes delivered turkeys in Overtown today. pic.twitter.com/4o0MFZUdU6 — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) November 13, 2017

“This is my home,” said Jackson. “When a lot of people talk about Overtown, they speak about the negative things, the bad things, but they don’t talk about the good things that come out of here.”

“Being able to be in this position where a lot of people and kids look up to us and being able to come back and give back to the unfortunate families means a lot,” said Hurricanes Defensive Lineman Trent Harris.

Jackson’s foundation provided over 60 turkeys to families at both Phyllis Wheatley Elementary School and Horace Mann Middle School.

“We’re just grateful that Mr. Jackson would select our schools, especially Phyllis Wheately. He was educated here. He went to this school,” said Phyllis Wheatley Elementary Principal Kathy Williams. “It’s just a tribute to him as a human being that he would wanna come out and donate such a generous donation.”

The recipients were grateful for the generous gesture.

“It’s a blessing because it’s nothing like giving during this time of season,” said Laquitta Vance, who received a turkey.

Jackson is sidelined for the season because of an injury and is just a week removed from knee surgery, but nothing will stop the Cane from giving back to his community.

“I’ve made a commitment, I’m gonna stick behind it, you know, especially with my teammates. They made a commitment to me, so that’s what we’re gonna do. We’re gonna get it out to these families.”

“It inspires us a lot, you know, especially with everything going on with him right now being injured, and he’s still unselfishly going out of his way to make sure he’s giving back,” said Hurricanes Tight End Christopher Herndon.

“It was a no-brainer, you know. He’s my brother, not just my teammate. It’s way past football, so it’s family. Family go out, you gotta help family,” said Hurricanes Defensive Lineman Chad Thomas. “We just trying to help, do the best we can to help.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.