Hurricanes aim to remain undefeated, will host Virginia Saturday

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Hurricanes remain undefeated as they head into their final home game, Saturday, against the University of Virginia.

Already ranked number 2 in the country on two separate polls, the Miami Hurricanes await their fate for the College Football Rankings, which come out Tuesday night.

“Oh, nah, you know, I don’t watch it. I told the guys last time — I don’t watch the College Playoffs,” said Hurricanes Defensive Back Jaquan Johnson. “We just keep doing our job, and everything will take care of itself.”

The Canes were ranked 7th in last week’s CFP poll. But after dominating Notre Dame, Miami will surely make a jump.

“We know we’re gonna be top four or whatever, but we’re just focused on winning,” said Hurricanes Defensive Lineman Joe Jackson. “We’re taking it each game at a time. So when that happens, it happens, but we gotta finish the season right, so we can still have that chance in the end.”

“I mean, no matter where we are, if we keep winnin’ we’ll stay up, maybe move up, or obviously, if we lose, we’ll go down,” said Hurricanes Head Coach Mark Richt. “We got at least three more games, I guess, before everything’s decided, so we got a long way to go yet.”

Miami refuses to look too far ahead, knowing there’s still a lot of football to play.

“Just the way with our season’s going, it’s been one game at a time. We’re gonna give each team the best shot we got. We’re gonna work hard and … Yeah, I think I say this every time — we preach hard work. Coach Richt loves that,” said Hurricanes Kicker Michael Badgley.

After extending their winning streak to 14 games, the Hurricanes have no reservation of letting up.

“You know, we just enjoying the process,” said Johnson. “We comin’ out every week, and we’re competing, and we’re getting the ‘W,’ so that’s most important, and, you know, it’s fun winning.”

With two regular season games left, Miami’s looking to close out its home schedule with a perfect record.

“Although we’re undefeated, it means nothing. We won the Coastal, but it means nothing compared to what we want to achieve,” said Jackson.

The Canes kick off against Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium, Saturday at noon.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.