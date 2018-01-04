Heat, Udonis Haslem host winter kids camp at Ransom Everglades Middle School

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Udonis Haslem took part in the Miami Heat’s first ever winter camp for kids at Ransom Everglades Middle School in Coconut Grove, Thursday.

“You know, I’m approachable. I like kids to feel like they can come up, they can talk to me, they can reach out, they can touch me, they can shake my hand,” said Haslem. “I don’t have security — I don’t travel like that. I just believe in just being a man of the people. I’m from here, you know, I’m embedded in this community, and I consider myself to continue to be a part of this community. So I enjoy the fact that they’re comfortable with me, that they can come up, talk to me and have fun and just hang out and be themselves.”

The camp runs through Friday.

