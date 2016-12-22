Heat to retire Shaq’s number

MIAMI (WSVN) - Tonight is the night that the Miami Heat will retire Shaquille O’Neal’s jersey at the American Airlines Arena.

O’Neal came to the Miami Heat in July of 2004 with a rally in Downtown Miami and an 18-wheeler with a “Diesel Power” banner in tow.

On Thursday night, the Heat will again welcome O’Neal to Miami to retire his number.

“Remember this — I’m going to bring a championship to Miami, I promise,” he told the fans at that rally in 2004.

His promise to fans was due to his belief in a certain young player on the Heat.

“I had a clause in my contract that I could tell [the Lakers] where I wanted to be traded,” the retired NBA legend told 790 The Ticket. “So this was like during the playoffs, and I seen this young kid go off, and I knew at that point, that I was getting older. I probably couldn’t do it myself. I needed another young guy like that. I told Mitch [Kupchak] you know what, they got the young guy in Miami, I want to go to Miami.”

O’Neal and the young guy, Dwyane Wade, delivered on his promise in 2006, winning the franchise’s first NBA title.

“What he meant to me, what he meant to the organization, the city, he just brought swagger. He brought confidence. He demanded guys to perform. You knew when you teamed up with Shaq that the expectation of winning a championship was there. He was one of the most dominant players in the game at the time. Even though he was older, he still was Shaquille O’Neal.”

The team’s architect, then-General Manager Pat Riley, brought O’Neal to the team, trading three players and a draft pick to the Lakers.

“When he was available, we went after him hard. We got him, and within two years we were world champions,” Riley, now the Heat’s president, said. “He’s simply one of the greatest players who ever played. He brought a whole different feeling to the city.”

Heat forward Udonis Haslem and Coach Erik Spoelstra remember what it was like to have Shaq on the team.

“When Shaq arrived, it was a different feeling. It was an absolute feeling that, OK, this is going to be for all the marbles, and you felt it immediately,” said Spoelstra, who was an assistant coach on the Heat when Shaq played. “He was larger than life. He had an incredible way of putting a franchise and city on his back.”

“You’re talking about a Hall of Famer, a guy who had a great career, one of the best to ever play the game of basketball. Somebody who, me myself and Dwyane idolized and looked up to, and to have him come in here and be a part of this and tell us that we are good enough and that we can win a championship with what we have, you know, it just instilled the ultimate confidence in us as young basketball players.”

O’Neal, number 32, will join Alonzo Mourning and Tim Hardaway’s jerseys in the rafters at American Airlines Arena. Every fan at the game will receive a T-shirt with his number.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.