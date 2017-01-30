Heat push streak to 8, top Nets 104-96

MIAMI (AP) — Goran Dragic scored 20 points, Dion Waiters added 19 and the Miami Heat pushed the NBA’s longest current winning streak to eight games with a 104-96 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

James Johnson had 17, Rodney McGruder scored 13 and Hassan Whiteside added 12 for Miami. Waiters and Dragic combined to hand out 17 assists for the Heat, who took the lead for good with a 17-0 run late in the first half.

Miami outscored Brooklyn 33-12 from 3-point range.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 16 points for Brooklyn (9-39), which has lost six straight and 17 of its last 18. The Nets blew an 18-point lead at home against Miami last week, and had an 11-point lead late in the first half of this one.

