Hard Rock Stadium to host 2021 NCAA football playoffs

MIAMI (WSVN) - The College Football Playoff Committee announced, Wednesday, that Miami will be hosts in 2021.

The committee chairman, Michael B. Chavies, stated that “this region is second to none as a venue for major sporting events.”

A big reason why Miami will be hosts in 2021 is the most recent upgrades to Hard Rock Stadium.

The game is expected to be played on Jan. 11, 2021.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.