Hard Rock Stadium hosts donation drive for Harvey victims

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hard Rock Stadium will begin accepting donations for Texas flooding victims, Tuesday, which will last through early September.

According to Miami Dolphins’ safety Michael Thomas, donations will be accepted at Hard Rock Stadium beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. In a tweet on Monday, Thomas added that donations will be accepted on Tuesday and until Sept. 15.

Hardrock Stadium Donations – tomorrow 10am – Sep 15th. Enter through gate 4 of stadium and you will be directed to the drop zone. Thank you! — Michael Thomas (@Michael31Thomas) August 30, 2017

Those bringing donations for Harvey victims have been asked to enter through Gate 4 at the stadium, where employees will direct donors to the drop zone.

The Miami Dolphins provided the following list of supplies needed:

Baby diapers

Baby formula

Baby clothes

Non-perishable food

Bottled water

Sanitizer wipes

Clothing

School Supplies

Batteries

Candles

Blankets

Feminine hygiene products

Toiletries

Socks

New underwear

Hand sanitizer

Plates

Coffee

Creamer

Sugar

You can also drop off donations at the team’s Davie training facility:

BAPTIST HEALTH TRAINING FACILITY AT NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY

7500 SW 30th Street

Davie, FL 33314

For a longer list of places to donate, click here.

