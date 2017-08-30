Hard Rock Stadium hosts donation drive for Harvey victims

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hard Rock Stadium will begin accepting donations for Texas flooding victims, Tuesday, which will last through early September.
According to Miami Dolphins’ safety Michael Thomas, donations will be accepted at Hard Rock Stadium beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. In a tweet on Monday, Thomas added that donations will be accepted on Tuesday and until Sept. 15.
Those bringing donations for Harvey victims have been asked to enter through Gate 4 at the stadium, where employees will direct donors to the drop zone.
The Miami Dolphins provided the following list of supplies needed:
- Baby diapers
- Baby formula
- Baby clothes
- Non-perishable food
- Bottled water
- Sanitizer wipes
- Clothing
- School Supplies
- Batteries
- Candles
- Blankets
- Feminine hygiene products
- Toiletries
- Socks
- New underwear
- Hand sanitizer
- Plates
- Coffee
- Creamer
- Sugar
You can also drop off donations at the team’s Davie training facility:
BAPTIST HEALTH TRAINING FACILITY AT NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
7500 SW 30th Street
Davie, FL 33314
For a longer list of places to donate, click here.
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.