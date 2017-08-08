Hard Rock Stadium debuts 6 new food options

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - When the Dolphins kick off the new season, they’ll do it in a Hard Rock Stadium that looks different both inside and out.

Two seasons ago, the stadium got new seats, and last season a canopy was added to keep fans shaded and cool.

This year, 30,000 new trees and shrubs line a completely redesigned parking lot, the suites are brand new and there are six new food options to choose from.

“Miami’s really a curator of culture, I think, for the rest of the country in a lot of ways: music, art, food, sports, and we wanted the Hard Rock Stadium to be a reflection of that,” said Tom Garfinkel, Miami Dolphins CEO.

Feeling soulful? Fill up your plate at Jackson Soul Food.

“I mean, this is the best of the best: Jackson’s. We’ve been around for almost 40-some years, now,” said Germanie Samuels from Jackson’s Soul Food.

Celebrity chef David Chang debuts Fuku, serving spicy chicken sandwiches and fries.

“They’re coated with a jalapeño seasoning, so everything’s just a tiny bit spicy. Not too spicy but just a little bit,” said Chang.

It’s always breakfast time at Fort Lauderdale’s O-B House, and now you can have their famous pancakes while watching the fins.

“We have a lot of people who love to eat breakfast for lunch, and we think our cakes are great in the evening,” said Rodney Ely from O-B House.

Or grab a steak from Los Ranchos, a taco from Coyo Taco or some barbecue at Shorty’s.

“I think it’s one of the best experiences I can have going to a live event,” said a fan.

The Dolphins kick off at home against the Buccaneers on Sept. 10.

