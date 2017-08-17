Group protests NFL treatment of Kaepernick outside Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A group in South Florida gathered to show support for free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Thursday.

A little over a dozen protesters gathered on the corner outside Hard Rock Stadium to protest what they feel is unfair treatment of Kaepernick by the National Football League.

Last NFL season, Kaepernick caught everyone’s attention when he remained seated and later kneeled during the playing of the National Anthem. He said it was his way of protesting the sometimes deadly interactions between African-Americans and police.

Kaepernick left the San Francisco 49ers and remains a free agent.

The group outside Hard Rock Stadium said Kaepernick is being punished because of his protest.

“He didn’t beat his wife, he didn’t hit anybody, he didn’t get a DUI, he didn’t abuse anyone, he didn’t fight dogs, he didn’t do anything that was actually illegal,” said protester Anthony Glover, “and he’s not getting an opportunity to even try out for another NFL team based on his convictions.”

“And to get somebody less talented — it doesn’t make sense,” said protester Rev. Jeffrey Dove, “and to be honest with you, it’s unfair.”

The protesters said they feel the NFL should also take more of an interest in the African-American community.

One protest organizer said he hopes to speak to the Miami Dolphins about putting some money into a gun violence initiative in the community.

7News reached out to the NFL for comment but has not received a response.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.