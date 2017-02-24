Grizzlies sign Toney Douglas for remainder of season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have signed guard Toney Douglas for the remainder of the season

Douglas, 30, has played 14 games for the Grizzlies this season. The 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 17.2 minutes.

Douglas originally signed with the Grizzlies as a free agent Dec. 5 but was waived Dec. 15. He signed consecutive 10-day contracts with Memphis on Jan. 31 and Feb. 9.

The former first-round draft pick from Florida State has played 384 career regular-season games with the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans and Grizzlies.

