Giovinco scores twice, Toronto FC beats Orlando City 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Sebastian Giovinco scored twice in the first half to help Toronto FC beat Orlando City 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Giovinco had his second two-goal game in three matches, scoring in the ninth and 38th minutes. He has five goals this season, combining with Jozy Altidore to account for 10 of Toronto’s 14 goals.

“Three points, I score. So it’s good,” Giovinco said.

Toronto (4-1-4) switched formation to a back four late in the game to blunt the Orlando attack and stretch its winning streak to three in Greg Vanney’s 100th game (42-36-22) as coach,

Kaka scored for Orlando City (6-2-0) in first-half stoppage time. He had his second goal in two games after missing five matches because of a hamstring injury.

The Florida team had won four straight, outscoring opponents 7-1.

“First and foremost, we are really disappointed with the loss … disappointed in general with the first 45 minutes,” Orlando coach Jason Kreis said. “The second half was much, much better, we looked like ourselves. We’re going to continue to judge ourselves based on ourselves. That wasn’t like us and we need to hold ourselves to a higher standard.”

