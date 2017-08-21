Giants WR Beckham hurts leg in first half against Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — The New York Giants’ exhibition season has gotten serious.

Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hurt his left leg during Monday night’s game against Cleveland when he took a legal-but-questionable hit on the knee from Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun.

Beckham, one of the NFL’s best players, caught an 18-yard pass and was coming down on his left leg when he was immediately hit by Boddy-Calhoun’s right shoulder and helmet. The impact flipped Beckham onto his side and his head bounced off the turf.

Beckham popped up, ripped off his helmet and slammed it in frustration. After taking a knee as medical staff ran out to assist him, the outspoken and charismatic Beckham walked off slowly and glared menacingly at Boddy-Calhoun in Cleveland’s defensive huddle.

Beckham spent a few minutes sitting alone on the bench before heading to the locker room. TV cameras captured him dropping to his knees on the floor in the corridor outside New York’s locker room.

The Giants said Beckham sprained an ankle. He was also checked and cleared for a concussion.

Beckham returned to the sideline for the start of the third quarter, wearing street clothes with his ankle wrapped.

Also known for his sensational one-handed catches and wild hair styles, Beckham caught 101 passes and scored 10 touchdowns last season. The 24-year-old, who has said he wants to be the league’s highest-paid player, is entering his fourth season. He has 288 career receptions for 4,122 yards and 35 TDs.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.