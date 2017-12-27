Giants suspend Eli Apple for finale for ‘detrimental’ conduct

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A day after Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins referred to him as a cancer, cornerback Eli Apple was suspended Wednesday by the New York Giants for the season finale against the Washington Redskins.

The Giants announced the suspension hours after Apple had participated in the practice. Interim general manager Kevin Abrams and interim coach Steve Spagnuolo informed him of the suspension.

“We have suspended Eli for a pattern of behavior that is conduct detrimental to the team,” Abrams said.

Collins never referred to Apple, the Giants’ first-round draft pick in 2016, by name in a radio interview on Tuesday. However, he said only one cornerback on the team needed to grow up and later added, “But that first pick … he’s a cancer.”

Collins apologized for the comments on Wednesday. He and Apple met separately with Spagnuolo and then all three talked.

Collins was not in the locker room after practice. Apple declined to speak with the media.

The suspension was announced several hours later.

Apple played in 11 games this season with seven starts. He had 49 tackles (41 solo) and eight passes defensed. Apple was inactive for four consecutive games, from Nov. 19 to Dec. 10. He returned to action against Philadelphia on Dec. 17 and had a team-high nine tackles (seven solo).

Despite playing well against the Eagles, Apple only played on special teams last week. Brandon Dixon and Ross Cockrell each played all 68 defensive snaps at cornerback.

“The way the practices went last week, we felt that the two guys that we played practiced better with the group and that’s why we went in that direction,” Spagnuolo said.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.