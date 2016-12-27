Gase: Playoff-bound Dolphins won’t rest starters this week

Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Dominique Jones (85), during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he won’t rest his starters in Sunday’s regular-season finale against New England, even though his team has already clinched a playoff berth.

The Dolphins are locked into a road game as a wild card team, while the Patriots are battling for home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. Miami (10-5) will play at Pittsburgh or Houston in the opening round of the playoffs.

Against New England, Miami will likely go again with backup quarterback Matt Moore. No. 1 QB Ryan Tannehill is not expected to play against the Patriots while recovering from a strained left knee.

Jay Ajayi was “a little banged-up” but is expected to be fine after rushing for 206 yards in Saturday’s overtime victory at Buffalo , Gase said Monday.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.