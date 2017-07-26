Gallo hits 2 of Rangers’ 4 HRs in 10-4 win over Marlins

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton never moved in right field when young Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo hit a towering blast.

Stanton, the Miami Marlins’ own big hitter who shares the MLB lead with 32 homers, didn’t even turn around to see the ball land in the second deck of seats behind him.

Gallo’s tiebreaking homer leading off the third inning Tuesday night put the Rangers ahead to stay, and he went deep again to start the fourth in a 10-4 victory.

“I’ve seen a lot more G. I haven’t seen too much Joey. The times I’ve seen him he’s swung the bat good,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “Obviously the power’s there.”

Mike Napoli and Rougned Odor also homered for Texas. Adrian Beltre had a sacrifice fly but got no closer to 3,000 career hits, going 0 for 3 with a walk to stay at 2,993 with seven games to go in this homestand.

After his 421-foot homer in the third, Gallo led off the fourth with a 364-foot liner into the seats near the right field corner for his 25th homer. Odor’s 20th came leading off the fifth and made it 7-4.

“Been feeling good,” said Gallo, who started in left field for only the second time this season.

“That keeps actually the defense in the outfield kind of where we like it, keeps a bat in the lineup,” manager Jeff Banister said. “Proved fruitful for us tonight really with the home runs.”

Christian Yelich had a three-run homer and drove in all four of Miami’s runs. He also had an RBI on the first of his two doubles to put the Marlins up 1-0 in the first.

A night after Beltre had four hits while the Rangers were shut out in the series opener, they had another 10-run game with Cole Hamels (5-1) on the mound. The lefty allowed four runs and six hits over six innings, with five strikeouts and two walks.

Texas, which was 5 for 7 with runners in scoring position, finished with 15 hits and a season-high 31 total bases. Carlos Gomez was the only Rangers starter without an RBI, and the only one other than Beltre without a hit

“Obviously we’ve seen this offense, when it gets momentum, it can kind of continue itself through the lineup,” Banister said.

Marlins starter Dan Straily (7-6) gave up a season-high six runs and 10 hits over four innings, including three homers.

“Way too many pitches over the plate. … It’s a game I want to forget about as quick as possible,” Straily said. “There’s no fix. There’s nothing wrong. I just didn’t have it tonight. I wasn’t able to execute anything.”

STILL CONTRIBUTING

While Beltre was hitless, his sac fly in the three-run third gave him 1,603 career RBIs, which ranks 32nd on the all-time list.

PLENTY OF RUN SUPPORT.

The Rangers have scored 10 runs in four of Hamels’ 11 starts this season. Only once have they scored less than five runs.

BUSTING SLUMPS

Napoli was hitless in 14 at-bats before his 22nd homer in the second, and he added a double an inning later. … After Gallo’s homer to start the third, Nomar Mazara snapped an 0-for-26 slide with a single and scored on a bases-loaded infield single by Jonathan Lucroy that ended his 0-for-22 slump.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Slugging 1B Justin Bour was put on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right oblique sustained in the series opener Monday. SS JT Riddle (left biceps tendinitis) was put on the DL, retroactive to Saturday.

Rangers: RHP A.J. Griffin is an option to start Saturday after his third rehab start since a strained oblique in late May landed him on the 60-day DL. RHP Tyson Ross, who would have pitched Saturday, is on the 10-day DL with a blister on the index finger of his pitching hand.

UP NEXT

Yu Darvish (6-8, 3.44) is scheduled for his last start before Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline with growing speculation that the Rangers could deal the potential free agent to another team. His only career shutout, and only nine-inning complete game, came in his only previous start against the Marlins three years ago. He could face Ichiro Suzuki, another standout player from Japan.

