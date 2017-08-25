Funeral procession makes Marlins Park stop for “Felo” Ramirez

MIAMI (WSVN) - A funeral procession is being held, Friday morning, for the former Spanish-radio voice of the Miami Marlins.

The funeral procession for Rafael “Felo” Ramirez is expected to begin at 10 a.m. and make a stop at Marlins Park, where the 94-year-old broadcasted Marlins games since 1993.

According to the Miami Herald, Rafael “Felo” Ramirez died, Monday night. He was hospitalized on April 26 after falling and striking his head getting off the Marlins’ team bus in Philadelphia.

Ramirez had been transported back to Miami in June after having spent nearly two months in a Delaware hospital, the Herald reported. On Monday night, he succumbed to his injuries.

“Felo” began broadcasting in Cuba, calling baseball games and boxing matches back in 1945. He went on to join the Hall of Fame after being inducted in 2001.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.