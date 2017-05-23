Former University of Miami defensive lineman, NFL Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy dead at 48

(WSVN) - NFL Hall of Fame defensive lineman Cortez Kennedy has passed away at the age of 48, TMZ reports.

Orlando Police confirmed Kennedy’s death, saying there was “nothing suspicious” about his passing.

Kennedy played for the Miami Hurricanes, and was drafted to the Seattle Seahawks in 1990, according to Fox Sports. He played 11 years with the Seahawks, making it to eight Pro Bowls. Kennedy was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

Luther Campbell honored Kennedy on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, calling him one of his best friends.

I just got New one of my best friends Cortez Kennedy pass this morning my condolence goes out to his this is going to be hard. R.I.P TEZ — LUTHER R CAMPBELL (@unclelukereal1) May 23, 2017

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.