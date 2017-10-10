Former Marlins owner audited by Miami-Dade County

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County has begun an investigation into the sale of the Miami Marlins.

Former Marlins owner Jeffery Loria will be audited by the county following the sale to both Bruce Herman and Derek Jeter. Officials said they are looking into the numbers now that the sale is complete.

Loria’s original deal included a payout to Miami-Dade County if the team was sold less than six years after Marlins Park opened.

