Former Knick Oakley welcomed back to Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Knick Charles Oakley is being welcomed back to Madison Square Garden and the team’s home games after his ban from the arena was lifted.

Oakley was arrested at a game last week and banned by Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan after an altercation with security guards.

The sides have reconciled after a meeting orchestrated by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

But Oakley says he wants an apology before returning.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.