Former Dolphins player tries to flee Miami courthouse, assaults officer

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two Miami-Dade Police officers were injured after the man they were taking into custody tried to flee the Lawson E Thomas Courthouse Center, Tuesday.

According to police, one officer suffered a head injury and a second officer sustained a wrist injury while they tried to arrest 34-year-old former NFL player Dimitri Patterson for contempt of court.

Patterson is a former NFL cornerback who also played for the Miami Dolphins.

According to officials, when the first officer entered courtroom 2-A, Patterson attempted to flee. Patterson then tackled the officer, causing her to hit her head.

“Some type of scuffle where the police or bailiffs or officers — two of them got involved,” said court interpreter Lucille Grenet. “For whatever the reason, the person was resisting.”

Both officers were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital and later released.

Patterson was arrested for battery on a police officer, Tuesday afternoon.

He has a hearing scheduled Wednesday at 10:45 a.m.

