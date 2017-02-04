Former Dolphin Jason Taylor becomes Football Hall of Famer

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Dolphins legend has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jason Taylor reached the pinnacle of football stardom in his first time on the Hall of Fame ballot.

The moment @JasonTaylor got a knock at his door. pic.twitter.com/MBfZwBOKZI — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 5, 2017

The defensive end spent 13 of his 15 seasons with the Fins, and racked up 139.5 career sacks, which stands seventh of all time.

Welcome to the Hall @JasonTaylor. You deserve it my brother! I'm really happy for you. — Dan Marino (@DanMarino) February 5, 2017

Taylor is now the 10th Dolphins player to be voted in.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.