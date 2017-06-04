TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Eight Florida State players accounted for 11 hits and the Seminoles rallied for a 5-3 victory over Tennessee Tech on Sunday to advance to the finals in the NCAA baseball tournament’s Tallahassee Regional.

The Seminoles (41-21) must defeat Auburn twice if they hope to advance to the Super Regional for an NCAA-leading 16th time. Auburn has not been to a Super Regional since 1999.

Florida State trailed 2-1 after five innings but scored twice in the sixth to take the lead. Drew Mendoza, who had two hits, tied it with a home run to right off Ethan Roberts (1-4) and JC Flowers’ one-out single scored Matt Henderson with the go-ahead run.

Jackson Lueck and Henderson also had two hits apiece and Flowers drove in two runs. Alec Byrd (4-2) came on in relief to get the win and allowed a run on three hits in 2 2/3 innings. Drew Carlton got his sixth save.

Trevor Putzig, Kevin Strohschein and Chris Brown each had two hits for the Golden Eagles (41-21) and Collin Harris had two RBIs.

