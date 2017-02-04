Florida State adds pair of running backs in recruiting class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — With Dalvin Cook leaving Florida State early for the NFL draft, coach Jimbo Fisher signed two guys that could be his replacement.

Cam Akers and Khalan Laborn are both five-star recruits that both could see playing time next season.

Akers, an early enrollee, is regarded as the nation’s top running back prospect and Laborn is more of an all-purpose back. Fisher thinks there will be plenty of room for both.

“Backs realize that if there are different roles you can play two at a time,” Fisher said on Wednesday. “If you’re in a split-back formation, guys can split out and be receivers and catch bubble screens and routes downfield. All of those guys have those kind of qualities. We always had a large rotation of backs.”

Fisher also said the biggest thing that stands out from the 21 players he signed on Wednesday is that it might be one of his more athletic groups due to the size and speed.

Other things to know:

Top 25 class: Yes

Best in class: Akers — a native of Clinton, Mississippi — is one of the highest-ranked recruits in Fisher’s tenure. Akers (5-foot-11, 213 pounds) was a quarterback in high school, throwing for 3,128 yards and 31 touchdowns last season, but he did rush for 2,105 yards with 34 TDs as he led his team to a state title.

Best of the rest: Joshua Kaindoh, DE, Baltimore. He attended IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, this past season where he had 41 tackles and 7.5 sacks last season. Kaindoh (6-6, 250) is rated as the nation’s No. 2 defensive end and No. 9 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite.

Late addition: Marvin Wilson, DT, Bellaire, Texas. Wilson (6-4, 329) is rated as the nation’s top defensive tackle and No. 6 overall in the 247Sports Composite. He entered the day as the top uncommitted target in the country.

One that got away: Levi Jones, LB, Austin, Texas. Jones chose Southern California. The Seminoles are lacking in youth and depth at linebacker.

How they’ll fit in: Akers and Kaindoh could get playing time immediately. Both were early enrollees and will be participating in spring practices. WR D.J. Matthews could also contribute at a position that has had inconsistent play the past couple seasons.

