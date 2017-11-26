FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers brought some family fun to Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Sunday.

The hockey team’s Winterfest Family Day put smiles on hundreds of faces at Huizenga Plaza on Las Olas Boulevard.

Big slides and train rides delighted revelers, all for free, courtesy of the Panthers and Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital.

Bringing the winter feeling to the kids of South Florida. ⛸❄️🤗 pic.twitter.com/Y8Ov7iUplO — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) November 26, 2017

And, of course, the annual event featured an ice skating rink.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.