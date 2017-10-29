Florida Panthers fan hit with octopus during national anthem

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Panthers fan was hit in the head by a sea creature during Saturday’s game in Sunrise.

Charles Sternfield said he was standing for the national anthem when a Detroit Red Wings fan threw a 10-pound octopus right at him.

It’s a tradition for Red Wings fans that dates back to 1952.

“It was quite heavy. It hurt me, and I was quite shaken up by it. I certainly wasn’t expecting to get hit in the head by a large animal of some type,” said Sternfield.

Police are looking into the incident.

